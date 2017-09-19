Road Project Starts in Kalkaska County to Prepare for 2018 Reconstruction

Crews will be working on M-72 next week, ahead of even bigger project planned for next year.

Starting on Monday MDOT will begin work to temporarily widen 1.2 miles of M-72 in Kalkaska County – from Baggs Road to McNulty Hill Road.

The widening is being done to help maintain traffic during an even larger project next year.

In 2018 MDOT plans to reconstruct M-72 from Kalkaska to the Kalkaska/Grand Traverse county line.

During the current project – the work will require traffic shifts. The work is scheduled to be done mostly on weekdays, though some work on Saturdays is possible.

This current work will allow crews during the next project to more safely control traffic – with fewer lane closures under flag control.

This project starts on Monday and is expected to wrap up by Saturday, October 14th.