Wellbeing Check Leads to Drug Bust

POSTED September 19, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

A Manistee woman was arrested after police say they found possible drugs during a wellbeing check.

While on a wellbeing check in the city of Manistee on Monday, city police officers say they saw items that could be from distributing controlled substances.

SSCENT detectives were called to assist and a search warrant was executed at the home in the 500 block of Water St.

Detectives say they located an unspecified amount of crack cocaine at the home.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on several fugitive warrants.

Police say that additional charges are being sought against the 20-year-old and a 54-year-old Manistee man was also at the home when detectives searched it.

