Out of State Man Arrested for Breaking into Rental Home

An out of state man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a rental home.

Monday morning Leelanau County Deputies were called to the report of suspicious vehicle on North Shore Drive in the Village of Northport.

The caller of a rental home reported seeing a red pickup truck parked in driveway and that it had been there for the past several days.

The owner said no one was renting the home at the time.

The deputies went inside and found a 42-year-old man from Indiana.

He told deputies that he had rented the home over the internet, but when asked he allegedly could not provide any evidence to support this.

Deputies say the screen to the back porch had been cut and the man got into the home through the back door.

A rental box on the front door was still locked and intact.

The man was arrested and lodged in the Leelanau County Jail for breaking and entering and defrauding an inn keeper.