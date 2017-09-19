Person of The Week: Kevin Klein

This week’s Person Of The Week is a man who works to keep our skies friendly.

Kevin Klein is the Airport Manager at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City.

Klein became airport director at TVC in 2011, and since then the airport has seen a growth in its economy and amount of passengers flying in and out.

Klein is also dedicated to the industry, and is committed to educational opportunities for airport personnel, including internships, and professional education.

Klein recently received the Airport Manager of the year award for Michigan.

The Michigan Association of Airport Executives says Klein had made selfless sacrifices for all airport personnel statewide.

Klein says it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to serve Traverse City and northern Michigan.

For taking us to the skies, Kevin Klein is this week’s Person of the Week.

