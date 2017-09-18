Troopers, Deputies Round Up Escaped Cows in Missaukee County

And finally, troopers and deputies turned into cowboys for a short time Friday morning.

According to the MSP, Troopers came across a large herd of dairy cows running loose in the roadway on Lucas Rd several miles north of the village of Lucas in Missaukee County.

The cows belonged to a nearby dairy farm.

Troopers notified the staff, who were milking at the time and unaware that nearly 100 cows were loose.

Troopers and Missaukee County Deputies assisted in herding the cows out of the roadway and back to the barn before leaving the scene.