Cadillac City Leaders Break Ground for the Market at Cadillac Commons

Cadillac City leaders and members of the public gathered at the future site of the Market at Cadillac Commons.

Mayor Carla Filkins and city council members officially broke ground to begin construction on the Market.

The Market is going to be an open-air farmer’s market structure located on Cass St. near the city park.

It will be home to community markets including the Cadillac Made in Michigan Artisan and Farm Market, as well as the traditional Farmers’ Market.

Combined with the other improvements already happening in the Cadillac Commons area, the structure will be approximately 6,000 square feet.

The new gathering and event space was made possible through a donation of land and a grant from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation; and a very successful crowdfunding campaign through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Mayor Carla Filkins says the new market building will make a difference.

The market at Cadillac Commons is expected to be completed by next Spring.