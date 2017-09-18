One Injured, Driver Ticketed In ORV Accident on Beaver Island

One person was injured and another ticketed after an ORV accident on Beaver Island.

At around 12:35 Friday morning, the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Carlile Road east of Kings Hwy.

According to deputies, a Polaris ORV driven by 28 year-old Kevin Siler of Lake City, slid off the road into a ditch.

Siler had two passengers on board at the time.

The right rear passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the ORV.

31 year-old Courtney Mulder also of Lake City, sustained neck and back injuries.

She was flown to Traverse City Munson by the United States Coast Guard due to poor visibility for fixed winged planes.

Excessive speed nor alcohol are believed to be a factor.

Siler and right front passenger were wearing seat belts and were uninjured.

Siler was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions.