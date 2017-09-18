Woman, Dog Rescued After Boat Capsizes On Lake Michigan

A woman and her dog were rescued from Lake Michigan after their boat overturned.

The accident happened on Saturday shortly after 7pm in the evening.

That’s when Leelanau County Deputies and the Marine Patrol were dispatched to the report of an overturned sailboat approximately one mile off shore from Pyramid Point.

Other agencies responded to help search for the boater, including a Coast Guard boat from the station in Frankfort, a helicopter from the Air Station in Traverse City, Glen Lake Fire and Rescue, and the National Park Service.

The boater, a 60-year-old woman was found approximately two miles off shore with a small dog.

Fortunately she was wearing a life jacket and had a cell phone that she was able to use to call 911. This helped pinpoint her location.

She and her dog were taken from the water and brought to shore for medical evaluation.

The sheriff’s office says she had been in the water for about an hour and a half.