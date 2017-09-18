CMU Student Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Roommates

A CMU student was arrested after allegedly assaulting two of his roommates.

The alleged assault happened in Wheeler Hall shortly before midnight Sunday night.

According to the CMU PD, they got a call from a student who said his 18-year-old roommate had hit him and then advanced on a second victim with an open pocket-knife.

The caller said that the suspect then left the scene.

No one sustained injuries requiring medical attention during the incident.

Using surveillance video and witness information – officers were able to track the suspect to an area south of CMU’s campus, near the southbound expressway.

He was taken into custody shortly after 2am Monday without incident.

He was lodged in the Isabella County Jail on two counts of domestic assault due the roommates being the victims, and one count of aggravated assault with a weapon.