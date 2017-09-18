Man Armed With Four Knives Arrested at Mason County Sheriff’s Office

A man is in custody after deputies saw a suspicious person.

At around 12:50 Friday morning, Mason County deputies noticed a man walking around suspiciously outside of the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies confronted the man, but noticed he had 4 long knives knives with him.

The 22 year-old from Flint was arrested and lodged in the Mason County Jail.

Deputies say the man had 26″ and 19″ bladed Samurai type knives, a switch blade knife and a dagger.

He has as been charged and arraigned on one count of Concealed Carry of a Weapon, which is a five year felony.