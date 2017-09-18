Man Dies After Being Injured in Mason County Garage Fire

A man is dead after a fire in Mason County.

At around 4:34 Saturday morning, fire crews and deputies responded to the 3300 block of N. Lincoln in Hamlin Township for the report of a garage fire.

Once on scene, crews found that a wooden structure was engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished, but not before 46 year-old David Nelson, of Ludington, sustained critical injuries.

Nelson passed away from those injuries later in the day on Saturday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police Fire Marshall’s Division