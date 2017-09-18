Power Knocked Out After Car Hits Pole in Wexford County

A vehicle crashed into a power pole near Cadillac, knocking out power for a large portion of the area.

Sometime around 10:30 Monday morning a vehicle hit a pole on 34 Road on the north side of Cadillac, and two wires broke and were on the ground.

The accident caused most of the homes and businesses in Haring Township to lose power for several hours.

The stop lights at several intersections were not working during this time, leading to several traffic back ups.

Consumers quickly had crews assigned to repair the service, with an estimated time of restoration of 2:30 in the afternoon – however crews had service repaired to most costumers shortly after 1pm.