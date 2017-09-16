Woman Found Unconscious Hours After Going Missing in Alpena County

A woman was found after going missing for several hours in Alpena County.

At around 12:15 Friday Morning, the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office got the report of an endangered missing person.

Deputies responded to Norway Ridge Pathway, where friends of the missing woman found her car.

The woman had not been seen since 11 O’clock Thursday morning.

Fearing for the woman’s well-being, deputies and MSP troopers searched the surrounding woods by foot and ORV.

Shorty after, the Alpena County Search and Rescue team was called in to assist in the search.

At around 9:30 that morning, the woman was found by a K9 nearly half a mine off the main trail.

The woman was unconscious and in need of medical attention.

She was taken to the MidMichigan emergency room and is in stable condition.