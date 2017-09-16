Leroy Man Arrested After Fleeing, Driving Recklessly in Mt. Pleasant

A welfare check led to an arrest in Mt. Pleasant.

At around 12:40 Friday afternoon, Mt. Pleasant Police responded to a call

requesting a welfare check on an man in the parking lot of the Meijer on Mission St.

According to the caller, the man was undressing himself and banging on his car.

When officers arrived on scene, a man matching the description of the individual

jumped into his vehicle and drove north on Mission Street.

The man then drove north on Old U.S. 27 to Jordan Road before crashing his car on the railroad tracks.

The man got out of his vehicle and ran on foot into a nearby cornfield.

Officers set up a perimeter around area and were able to find the man after an extensive search.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old man from Leroy.

He was lodged in the Isabella County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding; resisting and obstructing, driving on a suspend license, reckless driving, and several outstanding warrants.