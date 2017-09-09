Two Arrested After Clare County Deputies Find Meth Lab in Car

Two people are behind bars after deputies found an alleged meth lab.

At around 9:51 Thursday Night, Clare County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Athey Rd. and Townline Lake Rd.

A caller had reported that man came to their home requesting help, saying his vehicle had broken down.

Deputies located two vehicles on Athey Rd, South of Cranberry Lake Rd.

Deputies spoke with the occupants of the vehicle, and while speaking with them,

saw what appeared to be drug paraphernalia near the center console.

The occupants of the vehicle were 33 year-old Geoffrey Slade of Harrison and 39-year- old Angela Levasseur of Gladwin.

The two turned a foil packet over to Deputes which contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Upon a further search of the vehicle, Deputies also found what appeared to be a one pot meth lab.

Personnel from Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement were called to the scene and confirmed the one pot meth lab.

Slade and Angela were both arrested and lodged in the Clare County Jail.

Both were arraigned on charges of having a controlled substance, operating/maintaining a meth lab and possession of meth.

Slade also had a habitual offender third offense.

His bond was set at $80,000

Bond for Levasseur was set at $70,000.