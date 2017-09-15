Townhall Meeting Planned to Discuss PFCs in Grayling Water Wells

A townhall meeting is scheduled for next week to discuss the testing of the Grayling Airfield ground water.

The Michigan DEQ, Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, Health and Human Services, and the DNR have all been monitoring the continued testing of residential drinking water wells in the Grayling area.

This is to see if the wells have been contaminated with chemicals called PFCs.

PFCs were found in test wells at the Grayling Army Air Field which lead to the additional residential well testing.

And some of those tests did find PFCs in drinking water wells in the area – but not all. It is recommended that homes in certain areas use a filter while the investigation continues.

The meeting to discuss the testing will be held on Tuesday September 19th at the Camp Grayling Armory on Camp Grayling starting at 6pm.