Michigan Jobless Rate Edges Up

Despite an increase last month, the Michigan jobless rate remained below the national average in August.

That’s according to information released on Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget.

Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by two-tenths of a percentage point – to 3.9% – last month.

That’s still below the national average of 4.4 percent, and a full percent point less than where the state was in 2016.

The director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives says they while the jobless rate is up in August, it still remains very low compared to prior years.

This increase marked the first increase in the state’s unemployment since February and even with the increase the year-to-date average is 4.5 percent, still below 2016’s average of 4.9%.