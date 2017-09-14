DNR Says Surplus Salmon for Sale

The public is invited again this year to purchase surplus salmon that has been harvested at DNR weirs located in the northern Lower Peninsula.

Seasonal salmon runs include large numbers of fish returning to their native streams to spawn and die. The DNR maintains multiple sites where fisheries biologists and technicians collect eggs and sperm from Chinook and coho salmon for use in state fish hatcheries.

Once egg-take needs are met, fish in prime physical condition are made available to the public by American-Canadian Fisheries, a private vendor which assists the DNR with the salmon harvest.

ACF harvests the salmon for human and pet-food markets, as well as excess eggs for bait and caviar markets. ACF pays the DNR a flat per-pound rate for the salmon and eggs collected. They then make suitable-quality fish available wholesale to distributors who market the fish. All of this year’s distributors are located in the northern Lower Peninsula.

The price of the available fish is set by each individual retailer, not the DNR. The DNR recommends that those who are interested in purchasing salmon contact the vendors directly to determine when a purchase can be made and for how much.

Here is the list of Michigan retailers this year selling salmon harvested at DNR weirs: