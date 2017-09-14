MSP Investigates Thefts from Vehicles, Offers Tips to Prevent Thefts

Did you know that a vehicle is stolen every 45 seconds in the United States?

And in nearly half of those cases, it’s because the vehicle was left unlocked or the keys were left in the ignition?

That’s according to the MSP, who say they’ve been responding to a high number of thefts from vehicles in the Alpena area, and in most cases, the vehicles were left unlocked.

After responding to the multiple thefts from vehicles, the MSP is asking people to take steps to secure their belongings.

Besides locking your vehicle and taking your keys with you, there are many other precautions you can take to lessen

the likelihood you will be a victim of auto theft, including:

? Closing windows when your vehicle is parked during the daytime or night

? Avoiding leaving valuables in your vehicle, especially where they can be seen

? Leaving your vehicle running unattended

? Parking in well-lit areas

? Keeping your vehicle in your garage locked, if possible

? Keeping exterior house lights on at night

? Installing a car alarm or using a theft deterrent device like a steering wheel lock or gear shift column lock

And the MSP Alpena Post is asking anyone who has information on the thefts happening in the Alpena area to contact the post or other local law enforcement.