Deputies Investigating Trespass Complaint Find Meth Lab

A trespassing call lead deputies to an alleged meth lab.

Shortly after 7 o’clock Wednesday night Manistee County Deputies were investigating a trespassing complaint near the intersection of 9 Mile Road and Highbridge Road in Manistee County’s Maple Grove Township.

During that investigation deputies say they found a 32-year-old man from Almont, MI, with a makeshift tent.

He was camping on someone else’s land without permission.

Deputies say they found components commonly used to make meth in the man’s possession.

The man was arrested on a charge of maintaining a meth lab, a 20-year felony.