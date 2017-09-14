Woman Arrested After Leading Police on Chase in Wexford County

A woman is behind bars after leading police on a chase through Wexford County.

Around 9:50 Wednesday night, deputies observed a vehicle going 85 MPH on M-115 near Antioch Dr.

Deputies began pursuing the vehicle as it sped away.

The vehicle was going at high rates of speed and was driving recklessly.

Later, The driver tried to get around two Michigan State Police cars, but was unable to, and ran into a ditch near E. 34 Rd.

The driver was taken into custody, and charged with Fleeing and eluding, Operating While Intoxicated, and having open intoxicants in the vehicle.

She was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the driver as male.