Wexford Missaukee CTC Breaks Ground on Student Built Home

POSTED September 13, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

0913JOC - PhotosCTC1Students at the Wexford Missaukee CTC will get a chance to get hands on experience in the Applied Construction Technology program as they work to build a house.

A ground breaking ceremony was held on Wednesday – to kick off the construction of the new home.

The house will be built on South 45 1/2 Road in Cadillac.

The 1700 square foot home is expected to take two years to build.

0913JOC - PhotosCTC2During those two years Brad VanBuren, the instructor for the course, says students will learn everything from the foundation, to framing, roofing, wiring, and even interior finishes.

He says it’s a tremendous experience for the students interested in the construction field.

And the home will be sold once the students finish the construction – those interested should contact the Wexford-Missuakee Career Tech Center at 231.876.2200.

