Wexford Missaukee CTC Breaks Ground on Student Built Home

Students at the Wexford Missaukee CTC will get a chance to get hands on experience in the Applied Construction Technology program as they work to build a house.

A ground breaking ceremony was held on Wednesday – to kick off the construction of the new home.

The house will be built on South 45 1/2 Road in Cadillac.

The 1700 square foot home is expected to take two years to build.

During those two years Brad VanBuren, the instructor for the course, says students will learn everything from the foundation, to framing, roofing, wiring, and even interior finishes.

He says it’s a tremendous experience for the students interested in the construction field.

And the home will be sold once the students finish the construction – those interested should contact the Wexford-Missuakee Career Tech Center at 231.876.2200.