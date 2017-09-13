Leelanau County Sheriff Seeks Information on Dog that Bit Man

Police in Leelanau County are reminding dog owners that their pets must be kept on a leash anytime they are off your property.

This is after a man was bit while trying to separate two fighting dogs over the weekend.

On Saturday a man was with his dog along the Lake Michigan shoreline near the boundary of the National Park when his dog and another got into a fight.

While trying to separate the two the man was bit.

The dog that bit him was described as a dark brown and tan striped dog, possibly a boxer.

The owner of the dog was described as white woman who is approximately 50 to 55-year-old with shoulder length dark hair.

She is said to have had a second dog with her which may have been a Labrador retriever.

The man was injured and left the area to seek medical help before getting her information.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says it’s very important that they get the vet records of the dog that bit the man to rule out the possibility of rabies.

If you are the owner of the dog, or may know who they are, you are asked to contact the Leelanau County Animal Control at 231.256.8800.

The sheriff’s office would like to remind all dog owners that all dogs must be kept on a leash shorter than 6′, at hand, anytime they are off your property.