Clare County School in Secure Mode Due to Alleged Assault Near Building

A local school was placed in threat mode Monday as a precautionary method due to events happening near the school.

It happened at the Farwell Elementary School in Farwell.

The school was put into the outside threat mode for approximately 25 minutes.

Deputies were in the area investigating an alleged domestic assault.

A 39-year-old Farwell man was said to have assaulted a 30-year-old woman and a child that lived at a home near the school.

Deputies were told that the man was headed to the school to take another child that lived at the home.

The school was placed in threat mode to keep the students and staff safe while deputies responded to the scene.

Once at the school deputies say the man never showed up and was instead found at another home. When he was found the security measures were lifted.

The man has not been arrested at this time and the incident is under review by the county prosecutor.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the parents, staff, and students for their cooperation in this matter as it was safely resolved.