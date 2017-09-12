One Man Arrested After Deputies Receive Report of Drugs Being Sold from Clare County Home
A traffic stop lead deputies to a home where drugs were being allegedly sold.
It happened in Clare County.
On Sunday deputies stopped a car that had an improper registration plate.
During the stop deputies say they learned of a home where illegal drugs were being sold.
That home was on North Lake Street in Harrison.
A search of the home allegedly found a large amount of marijuana and narcotics.
A 36-year-old Harrison man was arrested and lodged in the Clare County Jail pending a review of the charges by the county prosecutor.