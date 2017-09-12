One Man Arrested After Deputies Receive Report of Drugs Being Sold from Clare County Home

POSTED September 12, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

A traffic stop lead deputies to a home where drugs were being allegedly sold.

It happened in Clare County.

On Sunday deputies stopped a car that had an improper registration plate.

During the stop deputies say they learned of a home where illegal drugs were being sold.

That home was on North Lake Street in Harrison.

A search of the home allegedly found a large amount of marijuana and narcotics.

A 36-year-old Harrison man was arrested and lodged in the Clare County Jail pending a review of the charges by the county prosecutor.

Like us on Facebook!


“Like” our page to keep up with the latest local news, access exclusive content, participate in contests and much more!