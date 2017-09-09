Deputies Arrest Two on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

Two people have been arrested on drug related charges after a traffic stop in Clare County.

That stop happened on Saturday in Harrison.

Deputies were patrolling in the area of East Townline Lake Road and North Clare Avenue when deputies saw a red Pontiac Aztek with a defective exhaust and an unreadable license plate.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and found that there were several traffic violations related to the car.

And when deputies went to talk with the occupants, they say the passenger was acting suspicious and was trying to hide something.

Deputies investigated and found that it was a plastic baggie of meth that they were trying to hide.

The vehicle was then searched and deputies say they found more meth along with marijuana and marijuana wax.

The driver and passenger were arrested.

They are 21-year-old Mandy Houck of Harrison, who has been charged with possession of meth and marijuana and 33-year-old Timothy Davis, also of Harrison, who has been charged with possession of marijuana or a synthetic equivalent.

Davis has posted bond and was released while Houck remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.