Texan Man Arrested for Doing Donuts, Breaking Windows, in Hotel Parking Lot

A man was arrested after doing donuts and breaking windows.

This morning, MSP Troopers were dispatched to a report of someone doing donuts in a hotel parking lot on the I-75 Business Loop, near the airport, in Grayling.

The caller said multiple windows were broken from rocks being flung from the spinning tires.

The caller stated the vehicle had left the scene.

After arriving on scene, the caller pointed out the vehicle as it passed the hotel.

Troopers were able to stop the man and discovered he was intoxicated.

The 25-year-old Texas man was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated and lodged in the Crawford County Jail.