Troopers Respond to Head-On Collision on US-131

Two people were injured in a head-on collision that happened in Kalkaska County last week.

Shortly before 9 o’clock last Thursday night MSP Troopers were called to the head-on crash that happened US-131 near Inman Road in Boardman Township.

Troopers say a northbound car crossed over the centerline and hit a southbound pickup head-on.

The driver of the car, a 42-year-old woman from South Boardman, was taken to Munson for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 37-year-old man from Kingsley, was treated and released at the scene.

Troopers say speed, alcohol, and prescription medication all appear to have been factors in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing pending toxicology results. After receiving that information troopers say there may be charges filed.