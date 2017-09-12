Mother Flags Down Trooper to Report Son’s Rollover Crash

A teen is okay after a rollover in Kalkaska County.

At around 4:30 Friday afternoon, a trooper was waived down on US 131.

The woman said she had received a phone call from her son who was just involved in a rollover accident, with only a general description of the area.

Troopers responded to the area of Day Road near Plum Valley in Kalkaska County’s Rapid River Township.

An Investigation and statements on scene revealed the 16-year-old driver had lost control, left the roadway, and rolled his vehicle several times before coming to rest in an open field.

The 16-year-old was the only one in the vehicle and sustained only minor injuries.

Speed was determined to be a factor in the accident.

The teen was ticketed and released.