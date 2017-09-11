Driver Ticketed After Crashing Into School Bus in Alpena

A driver was ticketed after crashing into a bus last Friday.

That accident happened at the intersection of Brooke Street and Grant Street near Alpena.

According to the MSP – a car driven by a 23-year-old woman from Ossineke pulled into the path of an Alpena Public Schools bus.

The bus had 49 people onboard at the time. However none of the students were injured.

The bus did sustain disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The woman’s car came to rest in the ditch and had to be towed, she was ticketed for failign to yield to the bus.