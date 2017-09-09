Man Injured After Crashing Into Trees, Running Into Traffic in Lake County

A driver is in critical condition after crashing into a tree and then running into traffic.

The accident happened on M-37 in Lake County on Sunday near Center Line Road.

Deputies responded to the scene and, while they were there, watched as someone, possibly the driver of the crashed vehicle, ran out into oncoming traffic and was hit by another vehicle.

The victim was taken to the Baldwin airport and from there they were flown to the hospital where they are are said to be in critical condition.

Deputies say there were no other injuries, including from the vehicle that hit the possible driver.

M-37 was shut down for some time on Sunday while crews worked the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.