Michigan National Guard Sending 1000+ Soldiers to Florida for Irma Recovery

The Michigan National Guard is deploying guardsmen to assist with relief efforts in Florida.

More than 1000 soldiers from both air and ground crews will be sent to Florida,

The bulk of the work they will be doing includes search and rescue, humanitarian aid, and security.

Guardsmen from across Michigan were sent to Camp Grayling before their deployment Monday, including some from Cadillac.

Once there, they consolidated supplies and more than 120 vehicles.

They’re expected to leave Tuesday.

Officials say the soldiers are prepared and ready to help their fellow Americans.

Michigan National Guardsman also assisted with relief efforts in Houston following Hurricane Harvey.