Suspects Arrested During Meth Investigation in Osceola County

A drug investigation lead detectives to a possible meth lab.

That investigation began last Friday when TNT detectives were called to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office with a reported meth lab.

The detectives were told that several suspects had purchased components to make meth.

Those components were later located inside a garage in Osceola County’s Highland Township.

Further investigation lead investigators to a home near Dighton.

That’s where TNT says they located the suspects and they were arrested on unrelated warrants.