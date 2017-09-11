Suspects Arrested During Meth Investigation in Osceola County

POSTED September 11, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

A drug investigation lead detectives to a possible meth lab.

That investigation began last Friday when TNT detectives were called to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office with a reported meth lab.
The detectives were told that several suspects had purchased components to make meth.

Those components were later located inside a garage in Osceola County’s Highland Township.

Further investigation lead investigators to a home near Dighton.

That’s where TNT says they located the suspects and they were arrested on unrelated warrants.

Like us on Facebook!


“Like” our page to keep up with the latest local news, access exclusive content, participate in contests and much more!