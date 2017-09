Two people were arrested during a drug operation near Kalkaska.

Last Thursday TNT detectives made an undercover buy of suspected heroin and fentanyl in the Kalkaska area.

In connection with this delivery of suspected narcotics two men were arrested, a 23-year-old and a 28-year-old, both from the Saginaw area.

TNT says 20 grams of the suspected drugs were seized.

Both men are facing felony charges related to the delivery of the suspected drugs.