Man Dead After Crashed Car Catches Fire in Manistee County

A man is dead after a fiery crash in Manistee County.

Just after 8 o’clock Sunday morning, a passerby found a vehicle with smoke coming from its engine on Stronach Rd, north of Steinberg Rd.

The passerby tried to get the driver out of the vehicle, but the door wouldn’t open.

Shortly after, a firefighter arrived on scene and tried to break the window, but was unsuccessful.

By the time deputies arrived on scene, the car was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary results from an investigation showed that the vehicle was in a rollover crash prior to the fire.

The victim’s name has yet to be released, and the crash is still under investigation.