Police Arrest Man Accused of Leelanau County Break-In

Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a Leelanau County Business.

On September 5th, deputies were called to the Cherry Bend Animal Hospital for the report of a breaking and entering.

Employees at the hospital had come to work that morning and found a man in the boarding building behind the pet hospital.

He was said to still be there when they called police.

But before deputies arrived he allegedly fled on a bicycle.

One of the employees said they recognized the man as Joseph Pesses, a 35-year-old man who is thought to be homeless.

This photo was taken when Pesses was allegedly fleeing from the pet hospital.

On Sunday, deputies in Grand Traverse County found Pesses while investigating a complaint at the Walmart in Garfield Township.

He was arrested on an illegal entry warrant and turned over to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank everyone for the tips they received.