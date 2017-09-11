Person of the Week: Darlene Crawford

This week’s Person Of The Week is a serving the community with a smile.

Darlene Crawford is a waitress at Timbers in Cadillac and has been for 13 years but she started downstate in Westland serving as a waitress for 14 years before moving to Cadillac.

Darlene is also a Jehovah’s Witness and says she enjoys spending time with her ministry and the work they do.

Those who have been served at the Restaurant by Darlene say she is the most attentive waitress they’ve ever had and she provides excellent service.

Darlene says its the people that make her job so enjoyable.

For serving the community with a smile, Darlene Crawford is this week’s Person of the Week.

