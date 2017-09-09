Benzie County Fire & EMS Agencies Awarded Grant to Upgrade Dispatch

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded a grant to Benzie County Fire and EMS agencies.

The grant is one of the largest FEMA has awarded this year, totaling more than $665,000.

The grant will be used to replace the current VHF Radio system with an 800MHz digital radio network for all fire and EMS communications.

The grant covers 95% of the cost of the purchase and installation of the equipment.

The grant is a cooperative effort between several Benzie County fire departments and EMS agencies, as well as Benzie County Central Dispatch and Benzie County Emergency Management.

Officials say the grant will modernize communications for firefighters and emergency medical personnel in Benzie County and allow for clearer and more reliable lines of communication during an emergency response.

Applying for the grant has been a multi-year process and took a lot of hard work and coordination to make it happen.

Almira Township’s Fire Department was named fiduciary of the grant, and will be handling all of the purchases, contracts, accounting, and auditing upon conclusion.