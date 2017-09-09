UPDATE: Two Killed in Isabella County Crash involving School Bus Identified

We can now tell you the names of the two people killed an accident involving a school bus.

According to the Isabella County Sheriff, at around 7:48 Friday morning, deputies responded to a two vehicle accident involving a Mt. Pleasant school bus on Weidman Rd. just west of Whiteville Rd.

Once on scene, deputies learned that the bus was stopped to pick up the first student when a car hit the bus from behind.

The car went under the bus, causing both the driver of the car and the front seat passenger to sustain fatal injuries.

The two victims were identified as 19 year-old Joshua Schafer and his mother 56 year-old Kimberly Schafer.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The school bus didn’t have students on it at the time of the accident, and the driver was uninjured.

Deputies say sun light may have been a factor in the crash as both the vehicle and bus were facing east, into the sun.

The crash remains under investigation.