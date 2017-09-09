Woman Killed In Rollover Accident Possibly Caused By Distracted Driving

A Woman is dead after a roll-over accident in Isabella County.

At around 11:36 Saturday morning, Isabella County Deputies responded to a report of a one car rollover accident in the 5000 Block of North US-127 near East Vernon Road.

Once on scene, they found a 24-year-old Lake area woman that had been thrown from her

vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say her vehicle left the roadway and rolled over several times.

They also believe the woman may have been on her phone at the time of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.