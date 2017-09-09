Man Leads Police On Chase Through Isabella, Mecosta Counties

A man is behind bars after leading police on a chase through Isabella and Mecosta Counties.

According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle passed a deputy going 80 MPH North Bound on Brinton road, South of West Coleman Road at around 9:54 Friday night.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but it kept going as the deputy began to pursue the driver.

The driver drove into Mecosta County during the pursuit and Mecosta County deputies assisted.

After a short time in Mecosta County, the vehicle lost control and left the roadway, crashing into some trees.

The driver then got out of the vehicle and surrendered to the deputies.

He was not injured in the crash, and was taken into custody.

The driver was identified as a 29 year-old man from Weidman.

The man had three outstanding warrants from three different counties, was driving on a suspended license, and was also intoxicated.

He was lodged in the Isabella County Jail.