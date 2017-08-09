Two Killed in Crash Involving School Bus

Two people are dead following an accident involving a school bus in Isabella County.

According to the Isabella County Sheriff, at around 7:48 this morning, deputies responded to a two vehicle accident involving a Mt. Pleasant school bus on Weidman Rd. just west of Whiteville Rd.

Once on scene, deputies learned that the bus was stopped to pick up the first student when a car hit the bus from behind.

The car went under the bus, causing both the driver of the car and the front seat passenger to sustain fatal injuries.

The two victims in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The school bus didn’t have students on it at the time of the accident, and the driver was uninjured.

Deputies say sun light may have been a factor in the crash as both the vehicle and bus were facing east, into the sun.

As of 9 o’clock, First responders and deputies are still on scene investigating the crash and working on identifying the victims.