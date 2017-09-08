Nearly 143 Million Customers Data Accessed in Equifax Online Security Break

Millions of U.S. residents may have had sensitive information exposed online after a breach of security at Equifax.

Equifax is a global informations company based in Atlanta.

They say criminals exploited a vulnerability in a website to gain access to the information.

The breach exposed the information of approximately 143 million customers.

An investigation found that the access happened sometime between May and July of this year.

The information access included names, social security numbers, birth dates, and some driver’s license numbers.

Approximately 209,000 customer’s credit card numbers were also accessed.

Equifax has set up a website, www.equifaxsecurity2017.com, to help customers determine if their data was accessed as well as one year of complimentary credit file monitoring and identity theft protection.

The offering, called TrustedID Premier, includes 3-Bureau credit monitoring of Equifax, Experian and TransUnion credit reports; copies of Equifax credit reports; the ability to lock and unlock Equifax credit reports; identity theft insurance; and Internet scanning for Social Security numbers – all complimentary to U.S. consumers for one year.

The website also provides additional information on steps consumers can take to protect their personal information.

Equifax recommends that consumers with additional questions visit www.equifaxsecurity2017.com or contact a dedicated call center at 866.447.7559, which the company set up to assist consumers.

The call center is open every day (including weekends) from 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m. Eastern time.