Education Secretary DeVos Lays Out “Problems” With Title IX on College Campuses

The Department of Education is looking to change their approach to campus sexual misconduct – that’s according to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

In a speech at George Mason University Secretary DeVos laid out what she called problems with the current system of Title IX enforcement.

She called for the need to establish a regulatory framework that serves all students.

Title IX is a federal law that prohibits sexual discrimination in education. In recent years the Office of Civil Rights has used Title IX to protect women from the threat of sexual assault, harassment, or a hostile environment while pursuing an education.

As the OCR investigated campuses over Title IX complaints – those found to not be in compliance they could lose federal student aid.

DeVos says the current system weaponized the OCR and took away due process from the accused.

She says that the current system doesn’t serve when it makes the accused have to sue for due process while also making the victim relive the trauma through multiple appeals.

Moving forward the Department of Education notice and comment period to schools and will seek public feedback to replace the current approach with a workable, effective, and fair system.

There was no time line given for when these actions would be taken.