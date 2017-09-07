MDOT Plans To Resurface Parts of M-22 Starting September 18th

While the summer tourist season is over, many people still head up to Suttons Bay, but those that chose to will want to plan for delays as a road project gets underway.

Starting on September 18th MDOT plans to replace and seal concrete joints on nearly nine miles of M-22 in Leelanau County.

The $1.5 million project will include other needed pavement repairs along M-22 from East Lakeview Hills Road north to 4th Street in Suttons Bay.

The work will require 24-hour lane closures under flag control – and MDOT says they may have two lane closures going at the same time.

Some of the work may even be done during the overnight hours.

The work will begin on Monday September 18th and is expected to be complete by November 3rd.