MDOT To Begin Work on Traverse City’s Murchie Bridge Monday

Drivers in Traverse City will need to plan for delays as crews wrap up work on the Murchie Bridge.

Starting on Monday crews will start the final painting of the concrete portions of the US-31/M-72 bridges over the Boardman River.

Crews had to wait for the concrete to cure before they could start painting.

The concrete painting is the final step of the $1.5 million project to rehabilitate the bridges.

Crews have made deck repairs, replaced bearings, and painted the bridges.

The project had started back in February and was largely completed by early June.

But now with the concrete finally cured enough for painting, MDOT says they can finish the project.

The work will require single lane closures with flag control. But one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

The work starts on Monday and is expected to be done by September 22nd.