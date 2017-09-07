Cheboygan County Deputies Searching for Suspects after Thefts from Vehicles

Police in Cheboygan County are looking for help locating the people who stole from several vehicles Wednesday night.

According to the Cheboygan County Sheriff – multiple vehicles were entered into and items taken from them in Beaugrand Township.

Deputies were called to ten homes in the Old Mackinaw Road and Inverness Trail Road areas.

The sheriff’s office investigated and in each case the vehicles were unlocked at the time they were entered.

Sheriff Clarmont says they believe that whoever committed the thefts is local to the area and at least one suspect rode a bicycle.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the thefts to call the department[at 231.627.3155].

And the sheriff is also reminding residents to lock their vehicles and take any valuables inside.

He also says that if possible have some sort of yard light on your yard. And always call 911 if you hear or see anything suspicious.