Waterfowl Youth Hunt is this Weekend

This weekend is a chance for younger hunters to head out and learn more about waterfowl hunting.

The DNR wants to reminds hunters that this weekend, Sept. 9-10, is the Youth waterfowl weekend. The weekend is open to all properly licensed youth aged 16 and younger statewide.

There are rules to follow for the younger hunters, such as those who are between 10 and 16 years of age must have a base license and must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or someone 18 years of age or older designated by the parent or guardian.

And those who are hunting with a base apprentice license must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older who possesses a non-apprentice base license and waterfowl license.

And finally children under the age of 10 must also be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years of age, and the youth and adult must meet all provisions of the Mentored Youth Hunting Program.

Many waterfowl species such as ducks, geese, and moorhens may be taken this weekend by the young hunters, but the accompanying adults are not allowed to.

The daily limits and species restrictions are the same as those allowed in the regular waterfowl hunting season.

Be sure to review all rules and regulations before heading into the field. Visit mi.gov/dnrdigests to download a copy of the 2017 Waterfowl Digest, or find one at your local DNR Customer Service Center or license agent.