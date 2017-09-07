Two Injured in Leelanau County Crash

A man is in serious condition after a crash in Leelanau County.

Just before noon on Wednesday, Leelanau County deputies along with Elmwood Fire and Rescue responded to a two vehicle traffic crash on East Cherrybend Road just south of East Breithaupt Road.

Once on scene, emergency personnel found two vehicles with severe damage where one driver was pinned inside.

An immediate call for additional extrication equipment was made and Suttons Bay Fire and Rescue responded.

An investigation showed that a 2006 silver Toyota was northbound on East Cherrybend Road approaching East Breithaupt Road and A 2009 creme GMC SUV was southbound on East Cherrybend Road approaching East Breithaupt Road.

Just south of the intersection, the Toyota crossed the center line and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the 26 year-old driver of the Toyota, was pinned inside his vehicle for around 1/2 an hour before firefighters could free him.

He was transported to Munson Hospital by Northflight Ambulance where he remains in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the GMC, a 21 year old woman from the United Kingdom, was transported to Munson Hospital by Elmwood Fire and Rescue where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.