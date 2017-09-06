Large Ejection from Sun Means Michiganders May Get Chance to see Northern Lights

If the skies are clear between Wednesday and Thursday nights residents across Michigan may get the opportunity to witness something we don’t see this far south very often.

On Monday the sun released what’s known as a Coronal Mass Ejection.

These ejections are when the sun emits a giant cloud of plasma and charged particles.

And sometimes those CMEs come our way here on earth.

And when they do, they react with the earth’s magnetic field, creating the auroras or northern lights.

The CME that was released on Monday was associated with a solar flare that already impacted earth.

It took longer for the cloud of particles to reach earth and when they do the scientists at the Space Weather Prediction Center say there is a chance of a strong geomagnetic storm for Wednesday into Thursday.

And with that storm though, we may see the northern lights. The lines on this image show the expected extent of the lights.

The most likely extent of the aurora, according to the SWPC is the yellow line, which stretches as far south as the Michigan/Ohio border.

This means people headed out during the overnight hours may get a chance to see the aurora.

More information can be found on here.